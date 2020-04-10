Ad
euobserver
'If the European Commission does not adjust its proposals, the Green Deal for Flanders will become a Mean Deal,' the Flemish minister for climate, Zuhal Demir, warned in February (Photo: Voka Kamer van Koophandel Limburg Seguir)

Flemish nationalists torpedo Belgium Green Deal pledge

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Belgium has been unable to sign a letter, intended to reaffirm Europe's commitment to the Green Deal, after the biggest party in the Flemish government blocked the action.

Given that Belgium is a federation of three entities, all parts must agree. Brussels and Wallonia agreed to sign the letter, but Flanders refused.

"Flanders cannot give its agreement to the signature," said on Wednesday (8 April) Zuhal Demir, the regional climate minister from the nationalist N-VA party - which...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Commission's €1 trillion bet on green deal financing
First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?
Poland and Germany get most from Green transition fund
'If the European Commission does not adjust its proposals, the Green Deal for Flanders will become a Mean Deal,' the Flemish minister for climate, Zuhal Demir, warned in February (Photo: Voka Kamer van Koophandel Limburg Seguir)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections