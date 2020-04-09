Why Europe must act now, and on a big scale

The coronavirus pandemic has become an unprecedented test for societies, governments and institutions. A test for our solidarity and humanism.
It is also a challenge and an opportunity for political leadership, to provide efficient policies to protect human lives, to strengthen healthcare systems and, increasingly, to save economies from collapse - to protect people's jobs and income.
Some are now even saying that the EU was late in its medical reaction on the Covid-19 spread, b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sergei Stanishev is president of the Party of European Socialists/Socialists & Democrats.
Sergei Stanishev is president of the Party of European Socialists/Socialists & Democrats.