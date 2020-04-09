EU science chief who 'quit' had been told to resign

The shock resignation of Mauro Ferrari as president of EU's top science-funding agency in fact followed a vote of no confidence by his peers, it emerged on Wednesday (8 April).

After only three months on the job, Ferrari dramatically quit as head of the European Research Council (ERC) on Tuesday (7 April), complaining of internal disputes on how to best tackle the pandemic.

But on Wednesday, 24 hours later, the scientific council overseeing the ERC said they in fact had all wanted...