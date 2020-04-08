Ad
Sever prison overcrowding in some EU states is raising alarms during the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Jumilla)

Belgium has most overcrowded prisons in EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Severe prison overcrowding in a handful of member states is raising the stakes of a possible fresh outbreak of the coronavirus.

With 121 inmates per 100 spaces, Belgium has the most overcrowded prisons in the EU, followed by Italy (119), France (117) and Hungary (115).

Belgium also recently reported some 32 prison guards had tested positive for the virus. Four inmates also have the virus and anoth...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

