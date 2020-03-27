Ad
euobserver
100 extra officers had been deployed to Greece, where they will now remain for an extra month (Photo: Frontex)

Virus: Frontex tells officers to keep guarding Greek borders

Migration
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex has told its officers they must maintain border checks between Greece and Turkey in light of the pandemic.

In an internal staff email sent last week and seen by EUobserver, Frontex's executive director Fabrice Leggeri said they had a legal obligation to support Greece.

Because of it, there will be "no reduction of deployment needs" for three of its missions along the Greek land and sea borders with Turkey, he said.

The missions include the so-c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greece will not get extra Frontex staff until next week
Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims
100 extra officers had been deployed to Greece, where they will now remain for an extra month (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

MigrationHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections