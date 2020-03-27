Virus: Frontex tells officers to keep guarding Greek borders

The EU's border agency Frontex has told its officers they must maintain border checks between Greece and Turkey in light of the pandemic.
In an internal staff email sent last week and seen by EUobserver, Frontex's executive director Fabrice Leggeri said they had a legal obligation to support Greece.
Because of it, there will be "no reduction of deployment needs" for three of its missions along the Greek land and sea borders with Turkey, he said.
The missions include the so-c...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
