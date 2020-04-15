Ad
Europeans should prepare themselves for months of restricted opening of shops and schools, mandatory facemasks and tracing apps (Photo: Syed Zaheer)

EU countries start delicate ease of lockdowns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austrians could visit hardware and gardening stores on Tuesday (14 April) among the thousands of shops that reopened for the first time since the shutdown on 16 March, imposed in a desperate effort to stop the coronavirus spread.

The stores, with less than 400 square meters, must limit the number of people inside, who are asked to wear face masks.

One of the first countries to ease lockdown measures, Austria plans to reopen bigger stores on 2 May. The country has seen 384 deaths ...

