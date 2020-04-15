EU countries start delicate ease of lockdowns

Austrians could visit hardware and gardening stores on Tuesday (14 April) among the thousands of shops that reopened for the first time since the shutdown on 16 March, imposed in a desperate effort to stop the coronavirus spread.

The stores, with less than 400 square meters, must limit the number of people inside, who are asked to wear face masks.

One of the first countries to ease lockdown measures, Austria plans to reopen bigger stores on 2 May. The country has seen 384 deaths ...