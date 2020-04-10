Eurozone agreed €500bn cushion against virus blow

EU finance ministers on Thursday (9 April) evening agreed a €500bn package to cushion the economic blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministers also agreed on the need for a future, temporary recovery plan, with very little detail, after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions as the bloc dives into deep recession.

EU leaders will have to give guidance, at a videoconference in the next days, on the structure and financing of the fund, and they also need to gi...