The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?

With the European Union's future as an economic powerhouse at stake, policymakers are looking east. German economy minister Peter Altmaier called China "a particularly successful country in terms of industrial policy."
Its achievements over the past 40 years – and in digital technologies like artificial intelligence more recently – are seen as the fruits of an unabashed use of industrial policy. European politicians are calling for the EU to adopt a similarly active strategy, even to c...
Anna Holzmann is an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, an independent think-tank and leading European provider of policy-oriented research on contemporary China.
