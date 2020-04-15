EU unable to comment on Italy and Malta port closures

The European Commission says it cannot comment on decisions by Italy and Malta declaring their ports unsafe for rescue ships.
"We are not in a position to make a comment of a legal nature on this particular case," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (14 April).
The spokesperson said the EU institution has no competence to determine whether a port is safe.
Italy and Malta made the announcement to seal the ports following the outbreak of th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
