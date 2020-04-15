Ad
euobserver
The Aita Mari has 43 migrants onboard but nowhere to take them. (Photo: Aita Mari)

EU unable to comment on Italy and Malta port closures

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it cannot comment on decisions by Italy and Malta declaring their ports unsafe for rescue ships.

"We are not in a position to make a comment of a legal nature on this particular case," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (14 April).

The spokesperson said the EU institution has no competence to determine whether a port is safe.

Italy and Malta made the announcement to seal the ports following the outbreak of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

New EU navy operation to keep migrant details secret
Refugees across Europe help fight the pandemic
The Aita Mari has 43 migrants onboard but nowhere to take them. (Photo: Aita Mari)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections