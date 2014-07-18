Merkel: Russia partly responsible for Ukraine crash

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (18 July) said Russia must acknowledge its share of responsibility in the Ukraine plane disaster.
"It is important to have an international investigation as soon as possible. There are many indications that the plane was shot down, so we have to take things very seriously," Merkel said in Berlin during her traditional summer press conference.
A Malaysian Airlines passenger plane flying at high altitude from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crash...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here