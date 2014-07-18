Nato reacted quickly to Ukraine crisis

In in recent opinion piece, Nato puts brakes on enlargement, the author Matthew Turner's comment that “when Russia annexed Crimea, Nato failed to make itself heard, as heads of state chose either the European Union or their national platforms to express their views,” is simply wrong.
Nato reacted quickly to the crisis and the North Atlantic Council and Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen made numerous public statements which were w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here