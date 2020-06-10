Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have highlighted the prevalence of racism, inequality and instability within our societies.
The subsequent uprisings have underlined the need for real political change.
All over the world, people are gathering in their thousands to protest against racism and to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The time for change is now. The momentum has long been buildin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alice Bah Kuhnke is a Swedish MEP and vice-president Greens/EFA group. Dr Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana is a German Green MEP and co-president of the Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup.
Alice Bah Kuhnke is a Swedish MEP and vice-president Greens/EFA group. Dr Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana is a German Green MEP and co-president of the Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup.