Ad
euobserver
China and Russia "working more and more together", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday (Photo: nato.int)

Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China is becoming an increasing "threat" to Europe, alongside Russia, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"The rise of China is fundamentally shifting the global balance of power ... multiplying the threats to open societies and individual freedoms and increasing the competition over our values and our way of life," he said in a video-briefing on Monday (8 June).

"Nato does not see China as the new enemy or an adversary," he added.

"But ... they [the Chinese]...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Did Russia get Nato's cosmic-level secrets?
Poland calls for Nato 'readiness' on Russia
Borrell: EU doesn't need to choose between US and China
China and Russia "working more and more together", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections