Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power

China is becoming an increasing "threat" to Europe, alongside Russia, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"The rise of China is fundamentally shifting the global balance of power ... multiplying the threats to open societies and individual freedoms and increasing the competition over our values and our way of life," he said in a video-briefing on Monday (8 June).

"Nato does not see China as the new enemy or an adversary," he added.

"But ... they [the Chinese]...