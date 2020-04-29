New rules coming for Europeans' summer travel

Holidays this summer could include social distancing, wearing protective gear and extra disinfection measures, according to transport commissioner Adina Valean.
The EU Commission will discuss on Wednesday guidelines on how to restart tourism safely this summer, and will publish those recommendations "as soon as possible", the commissioner told MEPs on Tuesday (28 April).
The EU executive's recommendations would come no later than 13 May, another EU source said.
It will co...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
