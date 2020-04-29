Ad
euobserver
EU countries will need to work out new rules for beaches (Photo: waldopepper)

New rules coming for Europeans' summer travel

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Holidays this summer could include social distancing, wearing protective gear and extra disinfection measures, according to transport commissioner Adina Valean.

The EU Commission will discuss on Wednesday guidelines on how to restart tourism safely this summer, and will publish those recommendations "as soon as possible", the commissioner told MEPs on Tuesday (28 April).

The EU executive's recommendations would come no later than 13 May, another EU source said.

It will co...

