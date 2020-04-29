How Europe's terrorists take advantage of the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic leaves no one unaffected, including terrorists.
European terrorist networks are torn between protecting their own members against the virus and using the pandemic to further their goals. This causes immediate and long-term effects on terrorism in Europe.
Like many state and other non-state actors, terrorist groups manipulate the global pandemic in their radical narratives. They do so to unify their followers, attract new sympathisers, and further their objec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Annelies Pauwels is a researcher specialising in counter-terrorism and radicalisation. Her research at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) in Paris covered EU security and foreign policy. Prior to that she conducted research on crime prevention and criminal justice at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI).
Annelies Pauwels is a researcher specialising in counter-terrorism and radicalisation. Her research at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) in Paris covered EU security and foreign policy. Prior to that she conducted research on crime prevention and criminal justice at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI).