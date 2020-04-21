Ad
euobserver
Now #IoRestoaCasa (I Stay at Home) risks becoming Italy's most hated hashtag. (Photo: G.Catania)

Feature

Italy: After the balcony-singing stopped ...

by Valentina Saini, Padua,
After more than 22,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over a month of lockdown, Italy's health emergency is taking its toll from the social point of view too. Stress is skyrocketing.

Those who venture to the supermarket without a mask risk a verbal lynching.

Residents watch the streets from their balconies and sometimes abuse runners, and even parents walking with children with disabilities.

And the quarantine is inevitably exacerbating long-standing issues, such as domes...

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

