Italy: After the balcony-singing stopped ...

After more than 22,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over a month of lockdown, Italy's health emergency is taking its toll from the social point of view too. Stress is skyrocketing.
Those who venture to the supermarket without a mask risk a verbal lynching.
Residents watch the streets from their balconies and sometimes abuse runners, and even parents walking with children with disabilities.
And the quarantine is inevitably exacerbating long-standing issues, such as domes...
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.