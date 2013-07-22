Ad
The UK is leading a push to ban the militant wing of the Hezbollah group in the EU (Photo: looking4poetry)

EU to discuss blacklisting Hezbollah

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday (22 July) are set to discuss blacklisting the military wing of the militant Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Listing it as a terrorist organisation requires unanimous agreement by all 28 ministers.

Sanctions could include possible travel and asset bans. EU officials and leaders would not be allowed contact with any of its members.

Hezbollah was established as an organisation in 1982 to spread the late Ayatollah Khomeini’s “Islamic...

EU countries block blacklisting of Hezbollah
