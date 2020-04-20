Ad
NGO rescue boats are unable to disembark people at ports in Italy and Malta (Photo: Aita Mari)

Four EU states demand sea-rescue 'solidarity' plan

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are pressing the European Commission to support a "search and rescue solidarity mechanism".

The demand seeks to feed into the commission's planned relaunch of a failed common European asylum system sometime before the summer.

Interior ministers from each of the four states bullet pointed their ideas in a two-page joint letter, seen by this website, and sent to the European Commission earlier this month.

The letter does not elaborate on the m...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

NGO rescue boats are unable to disembark people at ports in Italy and Malta (Photo: Aita Mari)

Migration

