euobserver
Juncker at the EPP EU election night in May 2014. He says his Commission is more political. (Photo: EPP)

EPP and Commission to strengthen links

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

One European Commission vice-president and two other commissioners are running for executive functions in the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

Jyrki Katainen, the Commission vice-president for growth and investment, is expected to become vice president of the EPP at the party's congress in Madrid later this week.  

Enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is already vice-president, is running again. Social affairs commissioner Marianne Thyssen should also be elected....

EU Political

