MEPs call for first-ever EU law on Romani inclusion

The European Parliament has urged the European Commission to propose the first-ever EU law to bolster the inclusion of Romani people in the EU.
MEPs adopted on Thursday (17 September) a report, calling for specific legally-binding targets and a clear timeline for member states, as well as success indicators and adequate funding, to break "the vicious circle of poverty" of these communities.
"[This is]...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
