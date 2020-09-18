Ad
euobserver
The EU Fundamental Rights Agency warned that the long-standing neglect of Roma makes them one of the most vulnerable groups to the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Barbora Haviarová)

MEPs call for first-ever EU law on Romani inclusion

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has urged the European Commission to propose the first-ever EU law to bolster the inclusion of Romani people in the EU.

MEPs adopted on Thursday (17 September) a report, calling for specific legally-binding targets and a clear timeline for member states, as well as success indicators and adequate funding, to break "the vicious circle of poverty" of these communities.

"[This is]...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Pandemic: Roma at receiving end of racist policing
Anti-Roma hatred on streets of Budapest
Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis
Covid-19's impact on Spanish Roma
The EU Fundamental Rights Agency warned that the long-standing neglect of Roma makes them one of the most vulnerable groups to the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Barbora Haviarová)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections