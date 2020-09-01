Ad
'You cannot be successful together if you are not successful one by one,' said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban during an event in Slovenia on Monday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU warning after Hungary unilaterally shuts borders

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission warned on Monday (31 August) that border closures are "not efficient" as measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic - after Hungary unilaterally decided to reintroduce travel restrictions on all foreigners, in a bid to halt coronavirus infections.

From Tuesday (1 September), Hungary will close its borders to all foreigners - with a few exceptions for military convoys humanitarian transit, business or diplomatic travel, as well as travelers from Poland, the Czech Re...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

