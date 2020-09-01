EU warning after Hungary unilaterally shuts borders

The European Commission warned on Monday (31 August) that border closures are "not efficient" as measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic - after Hungary unilaterally decided to reintroduce travel restrictions on all foreigners, in a bid to halt coronavirus infections.

From Tuesday (1 September), Hungary will close its borders to all foreigners - with a few exceptions for military convoys humanitarian transit, business or diplomatic travel, as well as travelers from Poland, the Czech Re...