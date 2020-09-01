EU warning after Hungary unilaterally shuts borders

The European Commission warned on Monday (31 August) that border closures are "not efficient" as measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic - after Hungary unilaterally decided to reintroduce travel restrictions on all foreigners, in a bid to halt coronavirus infections.
From Tuesday (1 September), Hungary will close its borders to all foreigners - with a few exceptions for military convoys humanitarian transit, business or diplomatic travel, as well as travelers from Poland, the Czech Re...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.