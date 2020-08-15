EU visa bans to 'pressure' Lukashenko

Belarus officials who ordered violence and faked elections are to go on EU blacklists, foreign ministers agreed on Friday (14 August).
The visa bans and asset freezes could be in force by the end of the month or in early September, after they tasked the EU foreign service to start work on "additional listings ... immediately".
The 27 EU states also said they did "not accept the results of the election [last Sunday] as presented by the Belarus Central Election Commission", which ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
