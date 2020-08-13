French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab

President Emmanuel Macron said he will boost French military assets in the Mediterranean to help stave off Turkey.
The temporary reinforcements will be sent over the coming days "in cooperation with European partners including Greece," he said.
The announcement on Wednesday (12 August) follows an escalation of tensions with Turkey after it had deployed a research vessel flanked by warships to seek out gas ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
