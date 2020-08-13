Ad
euobserver
French president Macron said the reinforcements are temporary (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

President Emmanuel Macron said he will boost French military assets in the Mediterranean to help stave off Turkey.

The temporary reinforcements will be sent over the coming days "in cooperation with European partners including Greece," he said.

The announcement on Wednesday (12 August) follows an escalation of tensions with Turkey after it had deployed a research vessel flanked by warships to seek out gas ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU ministers urged to talk Belarus, Turkey sanctions
Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU
French president Macron said the reinforcements are temporary (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections