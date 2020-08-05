Ad
Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov at the European Parliament, back in 2013 (Photo: European Union 2013 - EP)

Exclusive

Azerbaijan ambassador to EU shared anti-George Floyd post

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the EU shared a Russian Facebook post that pokes fun at George Floyd, the black American man whose death sparked international protests and soul-searching against racism.

Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov forwarded the Facebook post in WhatsApp in early June to at least one of his contacts, which was then shared with EUobserver.

The post makes misleading claims about Floyd's criminal past, and attacks US presidential candidate Joe Biden, describing the latter a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

