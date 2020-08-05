Azerbaijan ambassador to EU shared anti-George Floyd post

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the EU shared a Russian Facebook post that pokes fun at George Floyd, the black American man whose death sparked international protests and soul-searching against racism.

Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov forwarded the Facebook post in WhatsApp in early June to at least one of his contacts, which was then shared with EUobserver.

The post makes misleading claims about Floyd's criminal past, and attacks US presidential candidate Joe Biden, describing the latter a...