euobserver
The European Commission on Wednesday is expected to present a new security strategy for the EU (Photo: nato.int)

EU marathon summit plus security policy This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

On Monday (20 July), EU leaders resume talks over the EU's long-term budget and recovery fund after a full weekend of meetings in Brussels without a breakthrough.

A new plan was presented early on Saturday by the EU Council president Charles Michel to convince the 'Frugals' - who are in favour of having a larger share of loans, over grants, and want more conditions and control over the expenditure of member states.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

