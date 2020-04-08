Ad
euobserver
Mario Centeno, Portugal's finance minister, led the eurozone finance ministers' meeting - that lasted 16 hours without agreement (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU stalemate after 16-hour meeting on economic aid

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have failed - so far - to agree on a package to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, fuelling doubts if the bloc can manage a unified strategy to overcome the crisis.

Ministers held a 16-hour-long videoconference from Tuesday into Wednesday (8 April), but they have not overcome the divisions that mirror many of their efforts to deal with the debt crisis a decade ago.

Europe's economies now face the deepest recession since the Second Wor...

