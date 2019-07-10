Ad
euobserver
Falling popularity and wobbly economy, as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks 'scapegoats' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Erdogan picks EU fight, as Turkish economy tanks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey's president has railed against the EU and continued to escalate a gas-drilling dispute, amid dire predictions for the Turkish economy.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Europe had failed to help Turkey take care of Syrian refugees or to make good on accession promises to Balkan states.

"We forestalled many humanitarian tragedies in the Aegean [sea] and prevented the irregular [border] crossings to Europe ... But we did not see the support and humanitarian approach we expected fro...

