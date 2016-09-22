Ad
euobserver
Oxford may well be celebrating, but many other European institutions are suffering in the rankings. (Photo: Martin Griffiths)

University rankings reveal two-speed Europe

EU Political
Health & Society
by Joseph Boyle, VIENNA,

The EU is breaking into a two-speed continent as far as universities are concerned, the latest global rankings suggest.

Institutions from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are leaving behind most of the rest of the EU, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University rankings.

The University of Oxford, in the UK, has achieved the ultimate prize – it has been named as the world's best university, displacing American institutions for the first time since the THE beg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Related articles

Education inequalities remain high in EU
Europe lags on education investment
Oxford may well be celebrating, but many other European institutions are suffering in the rankings. (Photo: Martin Griffiths)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections