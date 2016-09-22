University rankings reveal two-speed Europe

The EU is breaking into a two-speed continent as far as universities are concerned, the latest global rankings suggest.
Institutions from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are leaving behind most of the rest of the EU, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University rankings.
The University of Oxford, in the UK, has achieved the ultimate prize – it has been named as the world's best university, displacing American institutions for the first time since the THE beg...
