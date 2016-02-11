Europe's watchdog: Migrant crisis threatens Balkan stability

The migrant crisis risks reigniting old tensions among the Western Balkan nations as EU-led policies fail to stem the flow of migrants, says Europe's human rights watchdog.

Thorbjorn Jagland, who presides over the Council of Europe, said panic, the lack of a coordinated EU response, and national agendas have led Europe "to a very very dangerous point".

"If they [Western Balkans] end up with the whole problem of refugees, you can foresee that this would be very dramatic in a region...