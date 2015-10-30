Refugee crisis 'threatens viability' of Merkel coalition

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s centre-left deputy leader, has said infighting on refugees among the centre-right CDU and CSU parties threatens the viability of the grand coalition.

The vice chancellor, whose SPD party is also a junior coalition partner, told Spiegel Online on Friday (30 October) the CDU-CSU dispute is “simply irresponsible.”

His remark adds to pressure on German chancellor Angela Merkel, who is facing a political crisis over her policy of welcoming refugees.

