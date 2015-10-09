EU summit on migrants and Syria This WEEK

Though EU summits have recently become an almost monthly feature, there is nothing pedestrian about meetings of the 28 heads of state and government, and they never fail to dominate the week's agenda. The 15-16 October summit will be no exception.

After an extraordinary summit on the refugee crisis on 23 September, EU leaders will once again address the issue. They will discuss the results of the 8 October interior ministers' Council and Eastern Mediterranean - Western Balkans conferenc...