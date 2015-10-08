EU ministers to discuss 'smart borders'

EU interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (8 October) to discuss how to ramp up external border controls and expedite returns of unwanted migrants.

The ministers are hoping to stem the flow of migrants and better manage the number of asylum seekers trying to enter the EU.

Around 500,000 were detected crossing the external borders in the first eight months of this year. Most first entered Greece before heading through the Western Balkans and onto Hungary and beyo...