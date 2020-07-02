Eminent women appeal for EU help on Palestine

Israel's West Bank annexation "was conceived almost entirely by men" and would crush the "dignity and rights" of Palestinian women still further, a group of 40 prominent women have said.
The move "would unravel half a century of efforts for peace in the region" and posed "an existential threat to Palestinians, to Israelis, to regional stability, and to an already fragile global order," Wednesday's (1 July)
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
