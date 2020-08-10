Minsk violence prompts talk of EU sanctions

Images of bloody injuries and videos of police attacking people with batons, rubber bullets, stun grenades, and water cannon flooded the airwaves after yet another sham election in Belarus on Sunday (9 August).

There were "no injuries", a police spokesperson said.

Police was "in control of the situation at unsanctioned mass events", state news agency Belta also said.

But in one video, police drove a mini-bus into a crowd, leaving victims on the ground.

They also hosp...