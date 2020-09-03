Norwegian news agency fights Russia blackout

A story about a gay man who beat depression has seen a Norwegian news website taken offline for well over a year in Russia.

The Norwegians and a Russian NGO are fighting the blockade in court, but they face an uphill struggle, as the differences between Europe and the Russian regime deepen.

The offending article told how Dan Eriksson, a Swedish man from the Sami ethnic minority, had faced so much prejudice he became suicidal before he came to terms with his sexuality and turned ...