EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns in 'GolfGate' scandal

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned on Wednesday evening (26 Agustus) after the Irish government accused him of breaking anti-coronavirus rules during his last trip to Ireland.
"It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead," Hogan said in a statement.
"I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland - the country that I ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.