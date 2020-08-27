EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns in 'GolfGate' scandal

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned on Wednesday evening (26 Agustus) after the Irish government accused him of breaking anti-coronavirus rules during his last trip to Ireland.

"It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead," Hogan said in a statement.

"I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland - the country that I ha...