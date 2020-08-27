Ad
euobserver
Irish authorities earlier this month urge trade commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position (Photo: European Commission)

EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns in 'GolfGate' scandal

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned on Wednesday evening (26 Agustus) after the Irish government accused him of breaking anti-coronavirus rules during his last trip to Ireland.

"It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead," Hogan said in a statement.

"I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland - the country that I ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
Is Hogan about to let Trump's GM exports into EU?
EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-fiasco
Irish authorities earlier this month urge trade commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections