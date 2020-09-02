Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal

EU justice commissioners Didier Reynders and home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson have written to Hungary, stressing that there can be no discrimination between EU citizens when it comes to travel restrictions, the EU Commission said on Tuesday (1 September).

The letter comes as a reaction to the latest restrictions introduced the same day by Budapest, banning almost all foreigners from entering the country.

On Monday, 24 hours before those new restrictions came into force, ...