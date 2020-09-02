Ad
Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (l) and justice commissioner Didier Reynders (r) at a council meeting before social distancing (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU justice commissioners Didier Reynders and home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson have written to Hungary, stressing that there can be no discrimination between EU citizens when it comes to travel restrictions, the EU Commission said on Tuesday (1 September).

The letter comes as a reaction to the latest restrictions introduced the same day by Budapest, banning almost all foreigners from entering the country.

On Monday, 24 hours before those new restrictions came into force, ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

