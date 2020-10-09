EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds

Talks between the German EU presidency and the European Parliament on the seven-year EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund broke down Thursday afternoon (8 October) shortly after they had started, in yet another sign of growing frustration on both sides with lack of progress.
MEPs suspended negotiations saying the German EU presidency - representing the council of member states - has not shown a "real will" to find an agreement.
The crux of the talks is additional funding, so-...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.