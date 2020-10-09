Ad
MEP Johan Van Overtveldt, who leads the parliament's negotiating team, said the German EU presidency presented nothing new (Photo: European Parliament)

EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Talks between the German EU presidency and the European Parliament on the seven-year EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund broke down Thursday afternoon (8 October) shortly after they had started, in yet another sign of growing frustration on both sides with lack of progress.

MEPs suspended negotiations saying the German EU presidency - representing the council of member states - has not shown a "real will" to find an agreement.

The crux of the talks is additional funding, so-...

