Ad
euobserver
Jizan central prison in Saudi Arabia. Amnesty says Ethiopians are kept in horrible conditions at the jail (Photo: Google Earth)

EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution

EU & the World
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament's biggest political group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), will not be supporting a resolution defending human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The resolution to be voted on Thursday (8 October) singles out the plight of Ethiopian migrant workers in the Kingdom but also highlights imprisoned women rights defenders and others.

"It is a pity that the largest democratic group refuses to take part," said Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella.

"We w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Saudis paying College of Europe to lobby MEPs
Ethiopian regime to get EU migrants' names
Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death
Jizan central prison in Saudi Arabia. Amnesty says Ethiopians are kept in horrible conditions at the jail (Photo: Google Earth)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections