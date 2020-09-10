EU climate law: MEPs want EU to be more ambitious

MEPs on the environment committee on Thursday (10 September) will vote on a crucial report about the new EU climate law - the framework to make legally-binding the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality goal and update the EU climate target for 2030.
The draft of EU climate law presented by the European Commission in March proposed increasing the 2030 emission-reduction target from 40 percent to between 50 and 55 percent, compared to 1990 lev...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
