euobserver
Centre-right European People’s Party MEPS remain divided, with some saying that a 55 percent reduction target for 2030 is 'unrealistic' (Photo: DerGuy82)

EU climate law: MEPs want EU to be more ambitious

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs on the environment committee on Thursday (10 September) will vote on a crucial report about the new EU climate law - the framework to make legally-binding the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality goal and update the EU climate target for 2030.

The draft of EU climate law presented by the European Commission in March proposed increasing the 2030 emission-reduction target from 40 percent to between 50 and 55 percent, compared to 1990 lev...

