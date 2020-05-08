Borrell: Coronavirus has 'blown up' global order

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has issued a stark warning about the increasing tension between China and the US and the resulting global geopolitical disorder that the coronavirus outbreak has engendered.

"The coronavirus has ending blowing up the model of global multilateral governance that has been functioning over the past few years," Borrell told a group of reporters on Thursday (7 May).

"A key factor is the growing rivalry between the US and China - which the pandem...