According to the EU's foreign affairs chief, the bloc can only play a role in rebuilding the 'new world order' if it has internal unity (Photo: Josep Borrell Fontelles)

Borrell: Coronavirus has 'blown up' global order

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has issued a stark warning about the increasing tension between China and the US and the resulting global geopolitical disorder that the coronavirus outbreak has engendered.

"The coronavirus has ending blowing up the model of global multilateral governance that has been functioning over the past few years," Borrell told a group of reporters on Thursday (7 May).

"A key factor is the growing rivalry between the US and China - which the pandem...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

