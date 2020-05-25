Recovery plans unveiled This WEEK

After weeks of speculation, arguments, counter-arguments, proposed (and disputed) numbers, this Wednesday (27 May) the EU Commission will unveil its recovery plans for both kickstarting the bloc's economy and a revised EU budget proposal.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will set out the proposal to journalists and MEPs on Wednesday. It needs the agreement of the 27-member state leaders and will form the basis for a difficult deal.

The recovery plan and its shape could ...