Davos and Libya in focus This WEEK

With the Libyan ceasefire talks hitting a wall, German chancellor Angela Merkel is to host a conference in Berlin on Sunday (19 January) to try to bridge the gap between the warring sides in the North African country.
The German-led push to resolve the conflict in Libya will see Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar and the leader of the UN-backed government, Fayez al-Sarraj, attend the event.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president Charles Michel and EU...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
