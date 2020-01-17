Davos and Libya in focus This WEEK

With the Libyan ceasefire talks hitting a wall, German chancellor Angela Merkel is to host a conference in Berlin on Sunday (19 January) to try to bridge the gap between the warring sides in the North African country.

The German-led push to resolve the conflict in Libya will see Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar and the leader of the UN-backed government, Fayez al-Sarraj, attend the event.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president Charles Michel and EU...