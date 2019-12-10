Hungary quizzed over EU rules amid twitter row

Hungary was quizzed on Tuesday (10 December) by EU member states over the independence of the judiciary, media and academic freedom under the EU's sanctions procedure.
It was the second such hearing under the Article 7 procedure triggered over a year ago by the European Parliament after increasing concerns that prime minister Viktor Orban's government is dismantling independent institutions and breaking EU rules.
On Tuesday, Belgium, France, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg, the Neth...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.