Robert Abela, 42, was ex-PM Joseph Muscat's legal confidante prior to his elevation (Photo: partitlaburista.org)

Malta picks new leader in EU rule-of-law crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Malta's new prime minister has pledged to "strengthen rule of law" amid EU mistrust in the government over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"Malta is not going through any tragedy, but it is going through a sensitive time from which it will emerge stronger," Robert Abela, the country's new leader, said on Sunday (12 January).

"We will continue to strengthen rule of law and good governance," he added, at a Labour Par...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

