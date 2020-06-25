Future of Europe: EU Council vetoes treaty change

EU countries, at the level of ambassadors, agreed the European Council's position on the arrangements for the Conference of the Future of Europe on Wednesday (24 June), paving the way for the opening of discussions with the European Commission and the European Parliament.
However, EU ambassadors steered clear of committing to any possible treaty change, arguing that there is ample room for improvement under the current set-up.
According to the ambassadors, the conference does not ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
