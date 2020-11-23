Ad
In the EU, fossil gas is currently responsible for more emissions than coal (Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

Ombudsman censures EU Commission on gas-projects list

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, has concluded that climate risks from gas projects included on the European Commission's list of priority energy projects were "not sufficiently taken into account".

Earlier this year, the EU watchdog began an inquiry into how the commission assesses the sustainability of gas projects before they were included on the fourth Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list - following a complaint by the NGO Food ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

