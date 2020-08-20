George Floyds of Europe also can't breathe

Europe is ethnically diverse: it always was and always will be. This is a good thing. With citizens whose ancestry is drawn from all over the world, our continent is richer at a cultural, human and economic level, and overall a more interesting, pleasant place to live.
We may all have different religious traditions, different histories, but we share the same future.\n \nBut if we look at the everyday lived experience of European citizens and residents of colour, particularly those who ...
Momodou Malcolm Jallow is a Swedish member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, and its general rapporteur on combating racism and intolerance.
