The UK and Norway have re-imposed quarantine measures for all travellers coming from Spain (Photo: Chad Davis)

Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Several European countries are now warning citizens not to visit Spain, after the country experienced a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

France and Belgium are recommending citizens to cancel summer plans in the region of Catalonia, one of the new hotspots for coronavirus cases in the country.

The UK and Norway, meanwhile, have reimposed quarantine measures for all travellers arriving from Spain. Late on Monday, the British foreign office also extended its recommen...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

