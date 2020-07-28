Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures

Several European countries are now warning citizens not to visit Spain, after the country experienced a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

France and Belgium are recommending citizens to cancel summer plans in the region of Catalonia, one of the new hotspots for coronavirus cases in the country.

The UK and Norway, meanwhile, have reimposed quarantine measures for all travellers arriving from Spain. Late on Monday, the British foreign office also extended its recommen...