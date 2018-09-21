Salzburg summit presses for bigger Frontex mandate

Most EU heads of state and government appear to be pressing ahead with plans to create a standing corps of 10,000 border guards - amid some concerns over national sovereignty.

Speaking to reporters in Salzburg on Thursday (20 September) following a meeting among all 28 leaders, EU council president Donald Tusk said there was a "sharp determination" to expand the EU's border and coast guard, also known as Frontex.

"It is also clear that there are issues regarding sovereignty and th...