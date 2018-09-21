Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk (c) says he will meet with Egypt's president on Sunday (Photo: eu2018at BKA/Andy Wenzel)

Salzburg summit presses for bigger Frontex mandate

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Most EU heads of state and government appear to be pressing ahead with plans to create a standing corps of 10,000 border guards - amid some concerns over national sovereignty.

Speaking to reporters in Salzburg on Thursday (20 September) following a meeting among all 28 leaders, EU council president Donald Tusk said there was a "sharp determination" to expand the EU's border and coast guard, also known as Frontex.

"It is also clear that there are issues regarding sovereignty and th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU divisions on menu at Salzburg dinner
EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?
Donald Tusk (c) says he will meet with Egypt's president on Sunday (Photo: eu2018at BKA/Andy Wenzel)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections